Emergency services called after car crashes into Arbroath shop front

Emergency services were called to a shop in Arbroath this morning after a car crashed into its front.
Police were called to Mayfield Foodstore on Mayfield Terrace at 8.35am after receiving reports that a car had collided with the shop front.
A spokesman for the force said: “Police were called to the Mayfield Terrace area of Arbroath around 8.35am on Monday, 18 May, after a car crashed into a shop front.
“There were no injuries at the scene and further action was not required.”
Fire crews also attended after being called to the scene at 8.36am.
A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “It was an RTC involving one vehicle. We didn’t do anything, we just cordoned off the area.”
Attempts to contact the store for comment have been made.
