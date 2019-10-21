Emergency services called after car ‘appears’ to crash into Dundee roundabout

Emergency services have been called to a one-vehicle crash on a Dundee road.

Police were called to the roundabout on Emmock Road, near to the junction with Forfar Road, at 3.05pm.

A spokeswoman for the force said that a car “appears” to have gone through the roundabout.

Two ambulances were sent to the scene, having received a call at 3.44pm.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman said:“Two ambulances were dispatched and our crews are currently working on scene.”

Debris was left on the road but it has now been cleared and the road was fully open by 3.30pm.