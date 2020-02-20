Emergency services attend two-vehicle collision on Pitkerro Road with one person sustaining ‘minor injuries’

Emergency services were called to a busy city road last night after reports of a two-vehicle accident.

The police and ambulance service responded to reports of an collision along Pitkerro Road.

They arrived on the scene just after 9pm.

A video taken in the aftermath of the collision shows the two vehicles with their hazard lights on along the street.

The emergency services can be seen directing people away from the collision.

A recovery vehicle was also in attendance.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We were called to a two-vehicle RTC on Pitkerro Road at around 9:10 last night.

“One person was treated at the scene by the ambulance service for minor injuries.

“The road was cleared shortly before 11pm.”

It is understood that no-one was taken to hospital as a result of the accident.