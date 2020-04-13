Emergency services attend two incidents at Tay Road Bridge overnight

Emergency services went to the aid of two people at the Tay Road Bridge within a three-hour period this morning.

The first incident occurred at 2am when Police Scotland received a report of concerns for a person on the bridge.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said that the Broughty Ferry lifeboat crew attended, along with teams from St Andrews, Arbroath and Carnoustie coastguard.

The person was safely removed from the bridge by Police Scotland.

The second incident was at 5am and the same crews were in attendance.

Again, the person was safely removed from the bridge by police.

The bridge was closed in both directions during both incidents.