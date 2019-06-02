Emergency services attend road accident which closes Fife road

Traffic is being diverted in Fife after an accident at a roundabout.

Police from Fife Division said: “Please be advised that the A985 Cairneyhill Roundabout westbound to High Valleyfield is currently closed in both directions as emergency services respond to a road traffic collision.

“Please avoid the area wherever possible. Diversion signposted. Further updates will be posted when available. Thank you for your patience.”

It’s unclear at this moment if anyone involved was injured in the accident.

More as we get it.