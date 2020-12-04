Emergency services attend ongoing incident at Albany Terrace

Emergency services are currently on the scene of an ongoing incident in Dundee.

It is understood the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service as well as the Scottish Ambulance Service are in attendance at Albany Terrace.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they had one appliance on the scene assisting the ambulance service.

She added that the call came in shortly before 1.30pm.

Police Scotland confirmed they received a call shortly after 11.30am reporting concern for a female.

Officers are attending the scene.

The Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

More to follow.