Emergency services attend Dundee’s Law after woman falls ‘from height’

Emergency services rushed to Dundee’s Law last night after a woman fell 30ft.

A rope rescue crew from Lochgelly, as well as three appliances from the city’s Blackness station were called to the Dundee hill at around 9.25pm.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said they were called to assist the ambulance service.

She said: “We were called to the Law Hill at Kinghorn Road at 21.24pm.

“There was a report of a 21-year-old female who had fallen 30ft.

“Two appliances from Blackness attended along with a high reach appliance and the rope rescue team from Lochgelly.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said that they attended the scene after being called at around 9.30pm.

She said: “Police were called to assist other emergency services who were dealing with a woman who had fallen from a height at Kinghorne Street, Dundee.

“The 21-year-old woman was treated by ambulance staff.”

They were unable to confirm the extent of the woman’s injuries.