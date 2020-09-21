Video: Emergency services attend crash on busy Dundee road

A crash which left one car overturned has closed a busy Dundee road.

The collision occurred on the Arbroath Road, near the Kingsway at 6.50pm.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash on the Arbroath Road.

“One vehicle was overturned and services are currently in attendance.”

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “Two appliances were in attendance to make the scene safe and they left just after 7pm.”