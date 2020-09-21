Video: Emergency services attend crash on busy Dundee road
A crash which left one car overturned has closed a busy Dundee road.
The collision occurred on the Arbroath Road, near the Kingsway at 6.50pm.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash on the Arbroath Road.
“One vehicle was overturned and services are currently in attendance.”
A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “Two appliances were in attendance to make the scene safe and they left just after 7pm.”