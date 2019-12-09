Monday, December 9th 2019 Show Links
Emergency services attend after garden shed in Perth catches fire

by Matteo Bell
December 9, 2019, 11:13 am
© SuppliedPolice officers at the scene.
Police and fire services were called to a property in Perth on Saturday night after a garden shed caught fire.

The blaze broke out at around 7.20pm, with emergency services arriving at the property on the corner of Kinnoull Causeway and Earls Dykes soon after.

The fire led to Kinnoull Causeway being closed off at its junctions with Caledonian Road and Earls Dykes for a short period of time.

Two fire engines attended the scene and firefighters were quickly able to bring the blaze under control.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “Fire and rescue received a call at 7.22pm and attended the scene soon after.

“A garden shed had caught fire. Two fire engines attended the scene alongside police officers and the situation was brought under control.

“A hose and two sets of breathing apparatus were used by fire services. No injuries were reported.”

