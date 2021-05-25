Emergency services at two-car crash in Perth

Emergency services are currently in attendance at a two-vehicle crash in Perth.

The accident happened at Bridgend Cross just after 12.30pm.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Around 12.35pm on Tuesday May, 25, we received report of a two-vehicle crash on Main Street at the junction with East Bridge Street in Perth.

“Emergency services are currently in attendance.”

One witness said a roadworker was controlling traffic at the “chaotic” scene until police arrived.

An eye witness described the accident as looking “nasty” and the scene as chaotic.

They also said there were two ambulances in attendance.