Emergency services at the scene after two people hit by bus in Dundee

Two people have been taken to hospital after being hit by a bus in Dundee city centre.

Police and paramedics were called to Dock Street, near the Shore Terrace Car Park, following the incident at about 1.45pm.

The accident involved a No.5 Xplore Dundee bus.

A man and a woman are believed to have been hit by the vehicle.

A unit from the Tayside Trauma Team was also in attendance.

A police spokesman said: “We have got two pedestrians involved in a road traffic collision with a bus. We do have persons injured. There is no no further details on the injuries.

⚠️ Due to a RTA on Shore Terrace, this road has been closed. As a result, services 5 | 9/10 | 17 | 22 | 28/29 are diverted to WARD ROAD (away from Whitehall Street & High Street). Services 32/33 are terminating at Commercial Street. — Xplore Dundee (@XploreDundeeBus) December 28, 2018

“The incident happened at 1.45pm near the Shore Terrace Car Park.”

The road has been closed as a result of the incident.

Xplore Dundee tweeted: “Due to a RTA on Shore Terrace, this road has been closed. As a result, services 5, 9/10, 17, 22 (and) 28/29 are diverted to Ward Road (away from Whitehall Street and High Street).

“Services 32/33 are terminating at Commercial Street.”

More to follow.