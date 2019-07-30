Several injured following crash between people carrier and bus on Dundee road

Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash involving a bus and a people carrier on a Dundee road.

The incident took place on the junction of Fairfield Road and Strathern Road in Broughty Ferry at around 10.30am.

Two people, who were passengers in the people carrier, have been taken to Ninewells.

Police have also said that there were nine passengers on the bus at the time, three of whom have sustained minor injuries.

A fire service spokeswoman confirmed that five units attended the scene, after receiving the call at 10.39am.

⚠️ Due to a RTC on Strathern Road, services 5 | 9/10 are currently diverted via DUNDEE ROAD in both directions. Therefore, Strathern Road & Craigie Drive will not be served until further notice. We will resume normal routes as soon as the road re-opens. — Xplore Dundee (@XploreDundee) July 30, 2019

She said: “A pump and a heavy rescue vehicle were dispatched from Macalpine Road. Two units were also sent from Kingsway and one from Balmossie.”

The stop message was received at 11.23am after crews made the vehicles safe.

Fairfield Road is closed between Arbroath Road and Strathern Road.