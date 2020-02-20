Police and ambulance crews race to Dundee multi following reports of ‘disturbance’

Police and an ambulance crew raced to Dundee’s multi storey flats in Hilltown yesterday afternoon.

Witnesses looked on after officers charged into Hilltown Court following an incident on the eighth landing.

The ambulance left the scene shortly before 2pm and were followed 10 minutes later by several police officers.

One resident said: “There are always police coming here. They are here just about every day because there are always problems here in the multis.

“It’s terrible, but you tend to get used to it.”

A workman nearby said he saw several police cars racing to the Hilltown along with the ambulance.

He said: “I don’t think it can have been that serious as the ambulance left slowly and there was only one cop car left outside the building.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called after reports of a disturbance at 1.10pm at a property on Hilltown Terrace.

“No crime has been established and suitable advice has been given out.”