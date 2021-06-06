Kirriemuir flat fire attended by emergency services from two Angus towns

Firefighters from two Angus towns attended a blaze at a flat in the centre of Kirriemuir.

Emergency services were alerted to the fire which broke out at a flat in Bank Street in the town just after 7pm.

Appliances from Kirriemuir and Forfar raced to the scene and it is understood there were no casualties.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We were called to attend a fire at flat in Bank Street in Kirriemuir just after 7pm on Sunday.

“Two appliances are on scene, one from Kirriemuir and one from Forfar.”

A spokesman for SFRS added the blaze had been extinguished before they arrived but firefighters stayed on scene for around an hour afterwards dampening down.

It is not known at this stage how the fire started.