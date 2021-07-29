Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 29th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

Emergency service called to Fife road following collision between bus and car

By Matteo Bell
July 29, 2021, 1:24 pm Updated: July 29, 2021, 2:27 pm

Emergency services have been called to a Fife road following a collision between a bus and a car.

The collision, which took place on Forgan Drive in Drumoig, near the Drumoig Hotel, was first reported to the police at around 12pm on Thursday.

Debris have been cleared from the road and traffic is now moving through the area as normal.

Paramedics were also called to the scene, however the condition of those involved is not known.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We received reports on the road traffic collision on Forgan Drive just before midday.

“Two vehicles were involved in an incident, a bus and a car.

“The road has now been cleared and traffic is flowing in both directions.

“An ambulance was called to the scene however we don’t have any details on injuries at this time.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.