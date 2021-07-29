Emergency service called to Fife road following collision between bus and car

Emergency services have been called to a Fife road following a collision between a bus and a car.

The collision, which took place on Forgan Drive in Drumoig, near the Drumoig Hotel, was first reported to the police at around 12pm on Thursday.

Debris have been cleared from the road and traffic is now moving through the area as normal.

Paramedics were also called to the scene, however the condition of those involved is not known.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We received reports on the road traffic collision on Forgan Drive just before midday.

“Two vehicles were involved in an incident, a bus and a car.

“The road has now been cleared and traffic is flowing in both directions.

“An ambulance was called to the scene however we don’t have any details on injuries at this time.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.