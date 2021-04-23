Emergency response launched as firefighters tackle blaze at Dundee industrial estate

An emergency response is under way at a Dundee industrial estate.

Police Scotland are currently assisting Scottish Fire and Rescue Service in dealing with a fire at Wester Gourdie Industrial Estate, just off the Kingsway.

Road closures are in place at Nobel Road, Wade Street and Arrol Street, police said.

More on this as we get it.