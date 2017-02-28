Emergency services were called to a crash in Dundee yesterday after a car flipped on its side.

Police, ambulance and fire crews attended Dens Road at the junctions of Provost road and Mains Road, at about 4.30pm.

Members of the public were seen to rush towards the stricken vehicle which landed on its side.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

A police spokesman said officers attended reports of a two-vehicle collision, but there were no injuries.

Bus services through the area were affected as the incident was dealt with.

Firefighters were sent to the scene as a precaution and to make the scene safe.