Emergency response as car ends up submerged in Angus river

Emergency services rushed to Ferryden last night after a car ended up in the River South Esk.

One eye-witness said the driver was speeding along River Street and misjudged the turning point, and ended up in the water, which is just outside Ferryden.

The Coastguard were called, but a spokesman said as there was no “risk to life” the boat was stood down shortly after the call.

Another woman at the scene said the car was submerged up to the tyres – however she said the driver continued to enter and exit the vehicle.

A spokewoman for Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland were called at 10.50pm after reports of a car on the beach. The driver was traced safe and well.”