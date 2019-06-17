Monday, June 17th 2019 Show Links
Emergency response as car ends up submerged in Angus river

by Steven Rae
June 17, 2019, 10:40 am Updated: June 17, 2019, 4:26 pm
Emergency services rushed to Ferryden last night after a car ended up in the River South Esk.

One eye-witness said the driver was speeding along River Street and misjudged the turning point, and ended up in the water, which is just outside Ferryden.

The Coastguard were called, but a spokesman said as there was no “risk to life” the boat was stood down shortly after the call.

Another woman at the scene said the car was submerged up to the tyres – however she said the driver continued to enter and exit the vehicle.

The car was still submerged in the water later on yesterday evening.

A spokewoman for Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland were called at 10.50pm after reports of a car on the beach. The driver was traced safe and well.”

