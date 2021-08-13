Emergency response after reports man in water in Leven

A search is underway involving multiple emergency services after reports a man was seen in open water in Leven.

A number of police vehicles are at the scene close to Bawbee Bridge on the A955 spanning the River Leven.

Coastguard officers and paramedics are also assisting in the incident.

A spokesperson for Scottish Coastguard, said: “We received the alert just before 3pm on Friday, August 13 to assist police following the report.