News / Local / Fife Emergency response after reports man in water in Leven By Neil Henderson August 13, 2021, 4:21 pm Updated: August 13, 2021, 4:56 pm Police and coastguard called to Bawbee bridge in Leven. A search is underway involving multiple emergency services after reports a man was seen in open water in Leven. A number of police vehicles are at the scene close to Bawbee Bridge on the A955 spanning the River Leven. Coastguard officers and paramedics are also assisting in the incident. A spokesperson for Scottish Coastguard, said: “We received the alert just before 3pm on Friday, August 13 to assist police following the report. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe