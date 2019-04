A 40-year-old man stumbled and crashed down rocks at Arbroath and had to be rescued by a lifeboat crew.

The town’s RNLI crew scrambled their boat the between 2.30pm and 2.45pm after a passer-by reported seeing the man injured on the rocks.

And the emergency, which happened on Sunday afternoon, ended with the lifeboat crew handing the man to paramedics.

His injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.