Emergency powers to combat coronavirus to be put in place after four more deaths in Scotland

Four more people have died from coronavirus in Scotland, bringing the total number of fatalities north of the border to 14.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said emergency powers to prevent the spread of coronavirus will be in place “within days”.

She addressed a press conference around 12.30pm, where she announced total confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Scotland were 499, up by 83 from yesterday.

The First Minister said: “Life should not be carrying on as normal right now.

“So if it is then you are not doing the right things and I want you to please put that right.

“The vast majority of people are making very serious efforts to reduce their contact.

“Within days we will have emergency powers and will use them but please don’t rely on that. Do it now.”

Ms Sturgeon said that the numbers quoted “were almost certainly an underestimate” due to the self-isolation measures in place – which she urged people to adhere to.

She said that people were still not following the guidance of social distancing.

Ms Sturgeon added: “If the NHS becomes overwhelmed, people will die needlessly and avoidably.”

Figures showing the number of cases and fatalities from the virus in individual health boards are expected to be released today at 2pm by the Scottish Government.

