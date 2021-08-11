33-year-old man taken to hospital after triggering major emergency operation on Moncreiffe Island

A major emergency response was launched after reports of concern for an individual at Moncreiffe Island in Perth.

Emergency services, including two fire appliances despatched from Perth and Dundee’s Kingsway stations, were in attendance as well as police and paramedics.

Two specialist Scottish Fire & Rescue Service boat teams were also in attendance.

33-year-old man in hospital

Police have confirmed a 33-year-old man has now been taken to Perth Royal Infirmary to be checked over as a result of the incident.

It followed an alert raised by a member of the public of concern for an individual on the beach area on the island at around 1:25pm on Wednesday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 1.25pm on Wednesday, 11 August, to a report of a concern for person at Moncrieff Island, Perth.

“Emergency services attended and a 33-year-old man was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary to be checked over.”

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “We received the alert just before 3pm on Wednesday, August 11 to reports of concern for a person on Moncreiffe Island in Perth.

“Two fire appliances were despatched from Perth and Dundee to assist partner emergency organisations at the scene.

“Two specialist boat rescue teams were also at the scene.”