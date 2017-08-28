Emergency operation launched today after yacht drifts down Tay

Lifeboat crews from Broughty Ferry and St Andrews were launched today after a yacht began drifting down the Tay.

The unmanned yacht broke away from its moorings and was drifting with the current of the river.

No one was injured in the incident just after 9am.

A Coastguard spokesman said: “We had both the Broughty Ferry boats out as well as the coastguard from Carnoustie and St Andrew’s to intercept a vessel that was drifting down the Tay from Dundee.

“It was a leisure craft, a private yacht, which was brought to safety, having broken its moorings.

“The inshore lifeboat was able to shore the yacht – it came in alongside it and brought it to safety into the harbour. Nobody was injured.”