Emergency operation launched after dog gets stuck in marshland near Dundee

A full-scale emergency operation was launched late last night after a dog got into difficulties in marshland near to Lundie, around 10 miles from Dundee.

After the alarm was raised around 11.30pm the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent two fire appliances along with two river rescue boats to the scene.

The boats were launched and the crews were able to reach the dog and haul it to safety.

The dog was then returned to his owners.

It is not thought he was injured during the incident.

A spokeswoman for SFRS sad: “We received a call that a dog was in difficulty in wet marshland near to Lundie.

“One appliance from Coupar Angus and one from Macalpine Road in Dundee attended along with the river rescue boats from Dundee and Perth.

“Crews on the boats managed to pull the dog to safety and he was returned to his owners.”