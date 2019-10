Emergency crews were scrambled to the West End following a smash involving two cars and a bus.

Fire crews are still at the scene near the junction with Glamis Road and Perth Road this afternoon.

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue confirmed they attended the scene shortly after 2.30pm and are still providing assistance clearing the road.

The spokesman added: “Appliances from Blackness and Kingsway East fire station attended along with a heavy rescue unit from the Macalpine station.”