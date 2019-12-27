Emergency crews scrambled to River Tay to help man in distress

A full scale emergency operation was launched last night after reports of a “distressed” man on the banks of the River Tay.

Police, ambulance, three coastguard teams and Broughty Ferry lifeboat were all launched to go to the aid of the man, who had alerted emergency services himself.

It is understood that there were initial fears that he was in the water.

The gentleman, who comes from the West Midlands, had been unsure of his location and emergency services, including both lifeboats initially headed off in the direction of the bridges.

They were then diverted to the Fife shore close to Newport before finally being redirected by police to go to the area around the shore, near to the Royal Tay Yacht Club (RTYC).

The man was led to safety by police while coastguard teams, the lifeboat crews and Scottish Ambulance Service were on standby.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police received a call from a man clearly in distress on the banks of the River Tay.

“Emergency services were alerted and he was eventually traced on the shore near to the RTYC and led to safety by police officers”

A spokesman for Broughty Ferry lifeboat crew said: “We were called to to help police search for a man who was reported to be in distress at the River Tay.

“We were initially searching an area around the bridges before being diverted to the Fife coast and then across to the shore near to the RTYC.

“We were on stand-by as police led the man to safety.

“It is not thought that he was in the water at any time during the incident which lasted around an hour.”

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: “We received a call from Police Scotland around 8.30pm to help them in their search for a person in distress near to the River Tay.

“We alerted the Broughty Ferry lifeboat and also three coastguard teams from Arbroath, Carnoustie and St Andrews.”