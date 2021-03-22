Emergency crews scrambled to large field fire in Kincardine

Emergency crews were scrambled to an area of open land in Fife after a large area of grassland caught fire.

The blaze happened in an area known as ‘Old Colts Field’ in Kincardine shortly after 7pm on Sunday.

Flames from the blaze were clearly visible from nearby houses with a number of people reporting large amounts of smoke coming from the fire.

The cause of the blaze is still unknown but one eyewitness said fireworks had been set off in the area approximately 15 minutes before the fire took hold.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the alarm regarding a fire in open land in Kincardine at 7.25pm on Sunday March 21.

“One appliance from Alloa Fife Station was despatched to the scene where firefighters found a large are of grassland alight.

“The crew gained entrance to the site and extinguished the fire before leaving the scene at 8.24pm.”