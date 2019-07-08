Monday, July 8th 2019 Show Links
Emergency crews scrambled following reports of sudden death in Douglas

July 8, 2019, 11:11 am
© DC ThomsonBalerno Street in Douglas.
Emergency crews were scrambled to an area in Douglas on Sunday following reports of a sudden death.

A section of Balerno Street was surrounded by police vehicles shortly after noon.

Police remained in the area for a number of hours while officers carried out their investigations into the death of a woman.

One local resident, who declined to be named, said she saw as many as five police vehicles including dog units before CID officers arrived on the scene.E

A spokesman for Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

It is understood there are no suspicious circumstances.

Breaking