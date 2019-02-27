Emergency crews rush to airport runway after plane’s engine fails on landing

A flight into a Scottish airport had to land on grass at the end of a runway after an engine failed.

Emergency crews rushed to Glasgow Prestwick Airport after the light aircraft – thought to be a G-BTFC Reims-Cessna F152 – was grounded.

A spokesperson from Glasgow Prestwick Airport told The Sun: “We can confirm that there was an incident today, 27 February 2019, at Glasgow Prestwick Airport involving a Cessna 152 which had over run the runway due to engine failure.

“This incident was quickly stood down and we can confirm that there was no injuries or damage to the aircraft.”