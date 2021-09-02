Emergency crews respond to two-vehicle collision on A92 near Freuchie

Emergency crews have responded to two-vehicle collision on the A92 near Freuchie this evening, with the road closed as a result.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said three appliances had been mobilised at 9:10pm to the scene after the ambulance service asked for support.

One eyewitness said emergency crews were still at the scene on the A92, with the road, which runs between Fife and Dundee, remaining closed at 10pm.

Both lanes are closed at the Bridgend junction.

A picture from the area showed a large number of emergency vehicles at the scene alongside fire crews and medics from the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

More to follow.