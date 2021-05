Police and emergency crews are currently dealing with a three-vehicle RTC on the A92 near Inverkeilor.

Police Scotland confirmed a crash on the northbound carriageway had been reported to them shortly after 2pm.

Emergency services are currently on scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.15pm, officers were called to the A92 northbound, near Inverkeilor, following a report of a three-car crash.

“Emergency services remain at the scene.”

More to follow.