Part of Dundee’s Hilltown was closed on Saturday amid a police operation, with locals reporting a large emergency service presence.

Police said a man had been arrested after disruption was reported by locals in Hilltown on Saturday at around 2:45pm.

A number of emergency crews were observed on scene, including police and fire crews.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they had been called to Hilltown in Dundee to assist police.

Officers said a man had jumped from a nearby property after police attended in relation to an ongoing inquiry.

Man arrested

A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Courier: “A 32-year-old man has been arrested in the Hilltown area of Dundee in relation to an ongoing inquiry.

“Officers attended the property around 2.45pm on Saturday, 12 June and a man jumped from the property.

“He has since been traced safely and inquiries are ongoing.”