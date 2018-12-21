Emergency crews race to Arbroath cliffs over concerns for woman

Emergency services raced to the cliffs at Arbroath on Wednesday night over concerns for a 44-year-old woman.

Arbroath lifeboat was launched at 8.37pm and attended along with police, ambulance and coastguards.

However, the woman was traced within 10 minutes of the alert being raised and taken to safety.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We received a call from NHS 24 at 8.25pm reporting concern for a female at the cliffs at Arbroath.

“Emergency services were alerted and police, ambulance, coastguard and the Arbroath lifeboat went to the scene.

“However, police traced the woman very quickly and she was led to safety.”

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: “We were notified by police that they had received a call and were concerned for the safety of a female in her 40s at the cliffs at Arbroath.

“The Arbroath lifeboat was launched and the local coastguards were alerted but police managed to get the woman to safety and the maritime emergency services were stood down.”

It is understood that the woman may have called NHS 24 requesting help and staff alerted police because they were concerned for her safety and welfare.

It is understood that the woman is local.