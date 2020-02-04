Emergency crews on the scene following a collision near Dundee school

Police and ambulance crews have rushed to the scene after a vehicle collided with a pedestrian.

The incident happened near the roundabout at Craigie High School shortly before 4pm, Police Scotland have confirmed.

One motorist said they saw ambulance crews at the scene as they made their way along the busy stretch of road this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman added: “Officers are currently in attendance following a collision between a vehicle and woman.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.