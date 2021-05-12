Emergency crews called to two-vehicle crash in Fife

Emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle crash on the B922 between Kinglassie and Kirkcaldy, Fife on Wednesday morning.

Police said the Fife road was able to reopen at around 9am after locals reported disruption.

The route between Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy, known locally as Cluny Road, was disrupted for around 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident despite passing motorists sharing concern.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.30am on Wednesday, 12 May, officers were called to the B922 between Kinglassie and Kirkcaldy, following a report of a two-vehicle road crash.

“There were no reported injuries and the road was cleared around 9am.”

One concerned passerby said: “It’s after the Thornton bend both cars pretty bad, I was behind the one that hit the car thankfully I didn’t hit them too.”