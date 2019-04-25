Woman climbed on to railway line wall

A WOMAN had to be rescued from a wall close to a railway line last night.

Emergency services were called to Tay Street in Perth after reports of a woman walking on the tracks.

She was found on a wall next to the railway line and was brought to safety by firefighters using an aerial ladder.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to the main railway line at 7.30pm.

“We sent two appliances from Perth and when we got there we discovered a woman had climbed up a wall at the railway line.

“Firefighters used a ladder to get the woman off the wall and then led her to safety.

“She was taken to a waiting ambulance to be checked over.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police attended in Tay Street, Perth, shortly after 7pm yesterday in response to reports of a woman walking on the railway line.

“A 34-year-old woman was traced a short time later on the line near to Perth Station and taken away from the track. She was subsequently charged with the relevant offence. The matter is now being dealt with by British Transport Police.”

One witness said the bottom half of Princes Street was closed off with traffic diverted along Marshall Place during the incident. He added: “It was all over relatively quickly but the emergency services were taking things seriously.”