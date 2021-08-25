Emergency crews called to lorry fire on M90 south of Perth

A lorry fire on the M90 near Perth has been put out after emergency crews were called to the scene on Wednesday afternoon.

Fire crews and police went to the scene between junctions eight and nine at around 1:30pm, with police advising the road was clear a short time later.

Traffic Scotland said the fire was not affecting the carriageway but drivers were told smoke from the blaze could affect visibility.

⌚ 13:40#M90 Fire Road users are advised that there is an HGV fire between J8-9 on the M90. The carriageway is not affected, however visibility may be reduced.#DriveSafe @NETrunkRoads @PerthandKinross pic.twitter.com/ySbvlGiagN — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 25, 2021

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.30pm on Wednesday, officers were made aware of a lorry on fire, on the M90 between junctions eight and nine.

“The road is clear and recovery has been arranged.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said crews had been mobilised to the scene.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.