Emergency crews called to Fife reservoir after large fire breaks out

Emergency crews were called to the Coul Reservoir in Glenrothes after a large grass fire broke out.

Images show the flames spreading around the area, as a gathering of young people look on.

In one of the pictures, a person can be seen lying close to the blaze.

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We can confirm we were called to the report of a small grass fire.

“We had one appliance in attendance.

“We received a call at 7.53pm and it was extinguished using two water backpacks.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.