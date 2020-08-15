Emergency crews called after ‘sun worshipper’ becomes trapped on Dundee rooftop

Fire crews were forced to close off a section of the Perth Road after a sunbather became stuck on the roof of a building.

The incident on Thursday evening came during the second sizzling day in a row in Dundee.

Pictures show the shirtless man on the rooftop of the flats on Perth Road, near The Braes bar and The Giddy Goose, shortly after 5pm.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed they had attended the scene and used a “height appliance” during the operation.

Onlookers had become concerned there was a fire inside the property before seeing the man – believed to be in his twenties – lying near the chimney.

Local resident Rosie Kendrick was sitting on the grass opposite the building when the drama unfolded.

The 24-year-old said: “A small section of the Perth Road was closed off between the Giddy Goose and The Braes.

“We just assumed it was fire-related at first and then we thought ‘is someone stuck in a tree?’ but we were pretty shocked to see the guy on the roof.

“They used the height equipment to get him down and he went back into his address. It was all over fairly quickly.”

Another eyewitness said: “He must be a serious sun worshipper to be relaxing up at that height.

“I can see the funny side of it but this could have easily gone so badly wrong for him. He was literally perched up there with no top on, on the chimney stack.”

Gordon Pryde, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service Local Senior Officer for Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross warned against climbing onto roofs without the proper equipment.

He said: “The SFRS was alerted at 5.27pm on Thursday, August 13 to reports of a person in need of assistance from a roof in Dundee.

“Operations Control mobilised two appliances to the city’s Perth Road, where firefighters helped lead the individual to safety.

“We would absolutely advise against climbing on to a roof or building without the proper equipment or training – it is extremely unsafe and can have very serious consequences.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed they had supported fire crews at the scene, he added: “We were called around 5.40pm on Thursday evening to assist the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service with traffic management at Perth Road, Dundee.”