News / Dundee

Emergency closure at Tay Bridge as rescue services conduct search

by Maggie Millar
July 19, 2020, 6:49 pm
The Tay Bridge was closed and the Coastguard Helicopter is flying over the river as emergency services search for a person in the water.

A spokesperson for Her Majesty’s Coastguard said rescue services were notified of the incident at 5.15pm.

He said: “The incident involved someone at the Tay Bridge, we’re conducting a search for someone in the water.”

Updates to follow …