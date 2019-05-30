Emeli Sande gets to meet music legend Fast Eddie in Dundee city centre

Songstress Emeli Sande was in Dundee today – and came face to face with a fellow music legend.

The singer, whose third album Real Life will be released next month, was in town to film a new show based around street performing.

And her visit was one to remember after she got to chat with Dundee’s very own busking legend, Fast Eddie, real name Eddie Lafferty.

Earlier this week, the star launched her search for the nation’s finest musical talent as she met buskers from across Scotland to star in Emeli Sande’s Street Symphony which is to be shown on the BBC later this year.

You didn’t seriously think that Emeli Sande would visit Dundee to scout buskers and NOT check in with Fast Eddie, right?! 😱 Posted by SeeDundee on Thursday, 30 May 2019

While in Dundee, she also met Kit Storm, 17, who was performing outside Marks & Spencer on the Murraygate.

Emeli said: I went to Groucho’s record store and that was just so cool. It was just nice to see a record store.

“I’ve performed here a couple of times.

“We saw about five buskers in Aberdeen yesterday – they were all really stand-out performers.”

Kit said: “It’s unusual, I’ve not done anything like this before.

“I was nervous but it was enjoyable.”

Emeli is looking for five street performers to join her in a unique concert with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra in Glasgow next month.

She visited her home town of Alford in Aberdeenshire yesterday and dropped into her former school Alford Academy.

The TV crew was due to meet five buskers in Dundee and three in Perth before heading to Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Emeli added: “It’s going to be an exciting journey.”

The pop star’s new single Extraordinary Being is due to be released in collaboration with X-Men: Dark Phoenix next Wednesday, while Real Life comes out on June 21 and is available to pre-order.