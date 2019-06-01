Emaciated lizard found on Dundee street prompts action from animal welfare charity

Animal rights campaigners are appealing for information after a “severely emaciated” lizard was found dying on the streets of Lochee.

The leopard gecko was found near Ancrum Court on Tuesday before being taken in by the Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Scottish SPCA).

SSPCA has confirmed it is now looking for information from the public after the starving animal was put to sleep.

Facebook page Missing Pets Dundee and Angus had initially raised the alarm about the unusual find.

The site launched an appeal to try to track down the owner of the reptile.

A number of social media users took to the page offering to help if they could.

Many users commented on the poor physical state of the animal as they tried to help locate the owner.

After no one came forward to claim the animal it was placed into the care of the animal charity.

The native habitat of geckos is the grassland and desert region of Afghanistan, Pakistan and north-west India.

Stuart Louch, SSPCA officer, confirmed he is now looking for information about how the animal came to be in the street.

He said: “We were alerted to the stray leopard gecko on Tuesday by a concerned member of the public who found the lizard outside of her building in Lochee.

“The gecko was a fully-grown adult so was around six inches long.

“He was in a very poor body condition and was severely emaciated.”

He added: “Geckos need to be kept in very specific living conditions and it was clear this one had not been for some time.

“He was in such a bad way, I don’t expect he would have lasted the night.

“After seeking veterinary advice, the sad decision was made to put the gecko to sleep.”

Marc Garty, owner of Just Right For Reptiles on Albert Street, said pictures of the lizard proved it had been out in the elements for “quite some time”.

He added: “It’s certainly very thin looking at this picture.

“It leads me to believe it has been missing for quite some time.

“It can happen, but it is very uncommon for them to go missing.”