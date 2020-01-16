Former Dundee United coach Laurie Ellis in new role with Queen’s Park

Former Dundee United caretaker manager Laurie Ellis is delighted to be back in the game as No 2 to Ray McKinnon at Queen’s Park as he is now developing young talent in the country in two places.

Ellis, who stood in after McKinnon and then Csaba Laszlo lost their jobs at Tannadice, left his position as assistant manager at Queen of the South last May following the sacking of Gary Naysmith.

His spell out of the game ended last week when McKinnon brought him in to help at Queen’s Park.

Ellis said: “I have been fortunate to be working alongside Keith Wright at a Scottish FA Performance School since leaving Queens – and thankfully I can now combine both jobs.”

