Dundee signing Christie Elliot keen to get stuck in as Dark Blues chase play-off spot

New boy Christie Elliott says he’s happy to arrive as Dundee’s utility man – as long as it means the Dark Blues can get their act together in their promotion play-off push.

The former Partick Thistle player takes on his old side this weekend in what’s likely to be his home debut.

After last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Morton (see video below), where Elliott came off the bench in the second half, Dundee’s recent record doesn’t make pretty reading with no wins in their last five games in all competitions.

They are still searching for a first victory of 2020 as they dropped down to sixth at the weekend.

For a new signing coming in, though, Elliott has the chance to make a real difference to the side’s fortunes – in whatever position the manager chooses.

Elliott told the Tele: “To be fair, I’ve played a lot of positions in my career!

“I’ve played mostly on the wing but, as formations change, I’ve played wing-back and at right-back.

“Anywhere, left-wing, left-back, right-back, I’m happy to do a job for the team.”

He added: “It was good to get my debut, get a few minutes on the pitch and, hopefully, I can help create things for the team and get the team going on a good run.

“It is a massive club and when the opportunity came along I was really happy to take it.

“The club deserves to be in the Premiership and, if we can get a few wins in the league, we’ll be back up in the play-off mix.

“It’s in our hands so if we can get a good run going we can still get where we belong, back in the Premiership.”

Elliott was signed by Jackie McNamara for Partick Thistle back in 2011 and stayed at Firhill until last summer when he headed back to his native England to play for Steven Pressley at Carlisle.

Pressley’s time at Brunton Park ended in November and Elliott found action hard to come by.

He said: “It was hard at Carlisle, a new manager came in and changed things. That happens in football.

“I want to play and I’ve played the majority of my career in Scotland so when the opportunity came up to join a massive club, there was only one thing on my mind and that was to come up here and get it sorted.

“I came up to Dundee last Friday and was in the stadium the majority of the day getting things sorted.

“I knew a few of the boys from before but Saturday was the first day I actually met the team so it’ll be good to have a full week together before this weekend’s game.

“It is hard to come into a team like that, you just have to adapt quickly.

“It can actually be a good thing if you don’t know many people because you have to make an effort to get to know them and their game.”

And Elliott has been impressed with the quality in the Dens Park squad, even if he felt they should have done better in his debut at Cappielow last Saturday.

“There are big players in this team. It comes down to the better team on the day, though.

“We can have a lot of big individuals but if we gel as a team we’ll get going. The main thing in this league is consistency.

“Saturday felt like a defeat, to be honest, because we should have done a lot better.

“They were down to 10 men for the last half-hour and we didn’t create enough chances.

“We probably put too many balls into the box when we didn’t have enough bodies in there. I think we should have kept the ball a bit more and looked for the opening rather than putting in long balls.

“Morton put every player behind the ball and, in games like that, I think you have to keep the ball, tire them out and wait for the opportunity.”