Ellie Diamond: Dundee’s RuPaul’s Drag Race star wins top award

Dundee drag queen Ellie Diamond, who starred in the popular TV show RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, has won a top gong at the Young Scot Awards 2021.

Ellie, 22, clinched the Entertainment Award alongside fellow drag act Lawrence Chaney, who pipped her at the post in the final of the talent show.

The Dundee-born act was one of the first Scots to star on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and wowed audiences with her quick humour and stylish runway outfits.

She was also the youngest contestant on the show and spoke openly about her experiences growing up to encourage others to be themselves.

Ellie, who also works at McDonald’s and owns a wig company, said: “I’m thrilled to win the entertainment category alongside Lawrence and want to thank everyone for their love and support.

“I hope that by appearing on the show, it will help encourage other young people to be true to themselves.”

Louise Macdonald OBE, Chief Executive, Young Scot, said: “The quality of entries this year was absolutely outstanding, and we were blown away by the incredible stories of our nominees, finalists and winners and the impact they have had in their local communities across Scotland.

“This year’s online ceremony was a fantastic opportunity to shine a spotlight on Scotland’s young people, who have done so much to continue to inspire, support and motivate those around them despite the challenges of the past year.”

‘I was inspired by the stories’

Award host, Jean Johansson, said: “It was an absolute honour to host this year’s Sunday Mail Young Scot Awards. I was inspired by listening to the winners’ stories and their commitment to helping others in their community during the pandemic is truly remarkable.”

The annual awards are now in their fifteenth year and aim to recognise and inspire the nation’s young people, celebrating their outstanding achievements across 13 categories including equality and diversity, entertainment, and the environment.

The winners were announced during a live online ceremony, with thousands of guests from across the country logging on to watch the virtual celebrations.

Many famous faces made an appearance on the night, including Gemma Cairney, Max George and Alesha Dixon, to celebrate the nation’s young people in style.

This year’s award winners join an esteemed roll call of previous recipients including Sir Andy Murray, Olympian Laura Muir and Netflix star Ncuti Gatwa.