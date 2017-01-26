Ella marks 50 years at Dundee firm

Cash room and accounts supervisor Ella Dunn, from Dundee, is marking her 50th year working for Thorntons.

Ella joined the firm in December 1966 as an office junior when it was known as Dickie, Gray, McDonald & Fair WS.

Ella, said: “I can’t quite believe I’ve been with the firm for 50 years. Many processes have changed over the years and my role has developed considerably for example the computer spreadsheets of today are a far cry from the thick bound ledgers I updated as a junior.”

Colin Graham, chairman at Thorntons, said: “Ella is a pillar of the team and knows her role inside out. She is very much our go-to contact in the finance department.”

Picture shows senior partner Jack Robertson (left) and Colin presenting Ella with a bouquet.