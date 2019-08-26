Eliott’s Ben Nevis charity feat is summit to be proud of

An Angus boy celebrated with burgers after climbing Britain’s highest mountain – and raising more than £1,000 for charity in the process.

Carnoustie pupil Eliott Thorne, 9, challenged himself to the climb Ben Nevis to raise money for the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH) and smashed his target by raising £1,070, which will be topped up by Gift Aid.

© Supplied

Eliott was inspired by his mum Kim’s Mount Kilimanjaro climb. He was joined by his mum for his own journey and trained for the climb by embarking on a number of treks up Munros in the months leading up to the event.

He chose SAMH after talking to his mum about what mental health is and how it can affect people of all ages and backgrounds at any time.

© Supplied

Kim said: “Eliott raised £1,070, plus Gift Aid, which was an amazing result.

“Our friends, family and local community were really supportive and encouraging.

“Knowing that people had given money to SAMH at his request really motivated Eliott on the day.

“He literally just kept going until we got to the top and then he was delighted to be there.”

Kim added: “I am so proud – he did brilliantly on the day. Even when it started to rain he just kept going.

“After eight hours on the hill we went straight for burgers when we got to the bottom – a well-deserved treat.

“I thought he might be a bit sore the next day but it was just me.”

🙌 A huge thank you to Eliott, who is nine years old and this month climbed Ben Nevis with his Mum to raise money for SAMH. What a achievement Eliott, you are a #SAMHSuperhero! 💪#FundraisingFriday pic.twitter.com/UpbjPZhO5p — SAMH (@SAMHtweets) June 21, 2019

As Eliott is only nine, he has also became the youngest fundraiser for SAMH and his school, Woodlands Primary, has also recognised him with a community trophy.

Kim added: “Eliott was recognised with an award from the school for his efforts and is already planning to do it again next year.

“It turns out he’s the youngest fundraiser SAMH has had, which made his achievement even more special.

“They were delighted with his fundraising result and commitment to the climb and the cause.”