Eligible Dundee parents to be paid cash to cover free school meals during coronavirus closures

The parents of children who qualify for free school meals will be paid a cash sum while schools remain closed due to coronavirus, Dundee City Council has announced.

A direct weekly payment of £11.25 per child will be made into the bank accounts of families who qualify, where the council holds bank details.

If the council does not hold a family’s bank details and they are eligible, they may receive a text message asking them to contact the local authority.

A total of 6,892 children will be covered by the Dundee scheme, which begins next week.

A council spokesman said anyone who had not received a text, but think their child may be eligible, should contact the council at schoolmeals@dundeecity.gov.uk

The local authority has also suspended its Assisted Garden Maintenance scheme until further notice with no new applications being processed for the time being.

The scheme provides assistance to elderly or disabled council tenants to keep their gardens maintained.

A spokesman said the move “will ensure that the council’s resources are prioritised towards the delivery of essential services”.

They added: “If anyone who currently uses this service is able to cut their grass, or has someone who can give some assistance, doing so as regularly as possible will help in the long run.”

🔵 In these troubled times, when many people are struggling to get out for their paper, we are pledging to help readers by providing a FREE digital edition of the Evening Telegraph for three months. Click below to register ⬇️

Follow below for the key coronavirus updates: