Eligible Dundee kids now receiving more than 1,100 hours of free childcare and early learning provision, city council confirms

Children in Dundee who are eligible for free childcare and early learning provision are receiving 1,140 hours a year, despite the coronavirus pandemic, councillors have confirmed.

The local authority’s children and families services committee will be told on Monday that the expanded provision has been in place across Dundee since September, despite the legal obligation to deliver the hours being suspended temporarily because of the outbreak of Covid-19.

Children and families services convener Stewart Hunter praised the efforts of those involved in the city’s nursing sector for their achievements in the face of the pandemic.

The Strathmartine councillor said: “The expansion of ELC entitlement is designed to help improve the education of our children while also tackling the effects of poverty.

“We have been carefully trialling the expansion over the last couple of years and to now deliver for all eligible children in the climate of the current health emergency is quite outstanding.

“Our nurseries are receiving impressive inspection reports, and we are recruiting and training a workforce with the skills to enable very young children to make the best possible start to their life of learning.

“We are also in the midst of a building programme that is providing new buildings and refurbishments to create fantastic environments for the delivery of ELC.

“I am sure that families are enjoying the benefits that the expansion is bringing to their children and I hope to see the impact it makes becoming apparent in the years ahead.”