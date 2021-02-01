Electronic tag for teenager who tried to rob shop armed with knife and hammer

A teenager who admitted trying to rob a shopkeeper while armed with a knife and a hammer has been placed on an electronic tag.

Aedan Kelly, 18, burst into News Plus on Buttars Loan in February 2019 with his face masked before asking Amjad Perviz if he could fix his hammer.

He then pulled out a knife and said: “Give me the money.”

But Kelly left empty-handed after Mr Perviz said police were on their way and that CCTV had captured his attempted robbery.

Kelly, of Napier Drive, previously pleaded guilty on indictment at Dundee Sheriff Court to assaulting Mr Perviz on February 18 2019 by entering the shop with his face masked, throwing a hammer at him, brandishing a knife and demanding money from him before trying to rob him.

Multiple reports had previously been prepared on Kelly due to his complex mental health needs.

Defence solicitor Kevin Hampton told Sheriff Lorna Drummond Kelly had managed to find stability by residing with his grandfather, adding his client could soon move into supported accommodation.

Sheriff Drummond placed Kelly on a restriction of liberty order for eight months which will keep him indoors between 7pm-7am.

The sheriff said: “It’s a very serious offence. It must have been absolutely terrifying, I imagine, for the shopkeeper.

“I am very well aware of your circumstances and your complex mental health problems. It seems to me that sending you to jail would not serve any useful purpose.”

Kelly was also made subject to supervision for the next 12 months.

